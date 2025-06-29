‘This Is a Different Place’ – How ‘Policy’ Delivers Real-World Drama With Detroit Swagger

Some movies entertain. Others hit a nerve. Policy does both—mixing street-smart drama, real laughs, and the kind of Detroit-born honesty that makes it feel less like a movie and more like life.

In an interview with Mason and Angie Starr, the cast of Policy broke down what makes this independent film stand out. The story follows a former street hustler trying to turn his life around by launching a legitimate business. But when his sister gets caught up in something dangerous, he and his childhood friend—now a rookie cop—split paths to track down who’s responsible. One hits the streets. The other goes by the book. What unfolds is part New Jack City, part The Wire, and all Detroit.

Executive Producer Delano Glass explained how the idea came from real experiences and was brought to life by writer Big Willow. “We wanted a little comedy, a little drama, a little suspense. And you’re gonna feel every piece of it,” Glass said.

Actor Jevon Long, who plays the young officer, added his own twist: “It’s that rooftop moment. Like Nino Brown and G-Money. Two people going after the same truth from two different worlds.” His performance gives the film its conscience—a man torn between loyalty, justice, and blood.

Meanwhile, James Rossi’s Cooley is the guy you didn’t see coming. Smooth, charming—and the reason all the trouble starts. “By the end, you realize it was my fault,” he admits. “But I brought heart to the character, because people like Cooley exist.”

Beyond the action and laughs, Policy explores trust, betrayal, brotherhood, and survival in a system that isn’t always fair. It asks: what would you do if it was your family? And how far would you go to protect them?

Mason summed it up best: “It doesn’t feel like a Detroit movie. It feels like a real movie—that just happens to be from Detroit.”