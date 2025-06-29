This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 29

June 29 has hosted many significant moments in hip-hop and R&B history. American R&B singer and former member of the disbanded group The Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger, was born on this date. Sauce Walka, known for his "Wack 2 Wack" diss track targeting Drake, and Mexican rapper MC Magic also commemorate their birthdays on this day. June 29 has borne witness to several ground-breaking performances, the release of albums, and other notable milestones for the hip-hop and R&B industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On June 29, some of the most popular names in the music industry stole the spotlight with album releases:

GRAMMY Award winner The-Dream dropped his third album, Love King. It received critical acclaim for its cohesive structure and artistic maturity. Two of the album's top hits were "Love King" and "Make Up Bag," with the latter featuring rapper and actor T.I. Besides debuting at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 chart, Love King sold over 50,000 copies within the first week alone. 2018: Drake released Scorpion, his fifth studio album. This collection spotlighted the rapper's versatility with songs in both hip-hop and R&B styles — probably one of the aspects that contributed to its exceptional success in the charts. Scorpion debuted at the top of the US Billboard 200 chart and snagged two accolades at the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. By 2023, the album was certified five times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Cultural Milestones

June 29 set the stage for important moments in hip-hop and R&B culture:

The fourth BET Awards were held in Los Angeles at the Kodak Theater. This event honors achievements in different entertainment fields, including hip-hop and R&B music. Some of the artists who scored accolades include Usher, Beyonce, and Kanye West. 2014: American comedian Chris Rock hosted the 14th BET Awards in Los Angeles at the Nokia Theatre, now known as the Peacock Theater. Nicki Minaj bagged the award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist for the fifth consecutive year. Others who went home with accolades were Drake, for Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, and Pharrell Williams for Video of the Year.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Stellar performances by well-known figures on June 29 include:

Chris Brown took center stage in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center during his 11:11 Tour, which followed the release of the artist's 11th studio album. The tour was a resounding success, and Brown's dynamic performances and high energy made the shows unforgettable. 2024: SWV and Xscape, two of the world's most iconic R&B girl groups, wowed the crowd at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas. Their trailblazing performance was part of their The Queens of R&B Tour, scheduled to stop at 30 cities across the nation.