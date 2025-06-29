Sherry Joins the Crack Jokers: A Comeback Story with Punchlines and Personality

It’s official—the Crack Jokers have a new member, and she’s bringing the heat, the hustle, and a laminator.

Meet Sherry, the newest addition to Detroit’s homegrown comedy crew, the Crack Jokers. She may be the “white girl on the show,” as veteran comedian Tony Roney put it with a laugh, but don’t let that label fool you—Sherry’s got decades of perspective, punchlines, and personality ready to light up the stage.

The crew stopped by the 105.9 KISS-FM studio with Mason and Angie Starr to introduce Sherry and talk about what she brings to the table. From the moment she grabbed the mic, it was clear—this comic isn’t just here for a cameo. She’s here to work.

“I’m bringing the diversity!” Sherry declared, proudly claiming her role as the newest—and only—female Crack Joker. “I got a laminator, too, tell me I’m not useful!”

Sherry’s path to this moment wasn’t a straight shot. After getting her start in Detroit’s comedy scene in the late ‘90s—cutting her teeth at places like Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle—she stepped away for nearly two decades. It wasn’t until she returned to Michigan after 20 years away that her hometown asked her to perform 20 minutes of comedy at a fundraiser.

That’s when the spark reignited.

“I hadn’t been on stage in over 20 years,” she said. “But I wrote. I rewrote. I rehearsed. I did the work. That night, a regional booker was in the audience—and booked me on the spot. I’ve been working ever since.”

It was Dirty Deacon—yes, the same Deacon with the wild stand-up material and his infamous “days of the week underwear” bit—who introduced Sherry to the Crack Jokers crew. The two originally connected on Facebook Dating (which, yes, she admits was a “failure”), but comedy brought them together in a much more productive way.

“I love a man with facial hair and a snazzy wardrobe,” Sherry joked about Deacon. “But once I heard his stand-up… I knew we were better off talking comedy only.”

The Crack Jokers, led by Tony Roney, have had a rotating lineup over the years, but Sherry’s addition feels like something special. Roney called her the third woman to ever hold the spot, and from her energy on the mic—it sounds like this one’s sticking.

“She’s fearless. She works hard. And she knows how to bring something new to the crew,” Roney said.

Dirty Deacon echoed the sentiment, while reflecting on what he’s learned from national comics like Michael Colyar and Tony Roberts. “They taught me to stay humble, stay grounded, and keep growing,” he said. “And Sherry? She fits right in with that mindset.”

With Sherry now on board, the Crack Jokers are more dynamic than ever—mixing raw Detroit energy with her sharp wit, real-life perspective, and a return-to-the-stage redemption arc that proves it’s never too late to follow your passion.

And with a laminator in her arsenal, you know she’s ready for anything.