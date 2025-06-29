Raising Queens: Whitney Franklin’s Mission to Make Pageantry Accessible and Powerful

By Angie Starr – 105.9 KISS-FM

In a world where representation matters more than ever, Whitney Franklin is creating space for young girls to feel powerful, poised, and seen. She’s not just the mother of two rising stars in the pageant world—Kaylee and Chloe Moseley—she’s also a crown-wearing queen herself, holding the title of Miss Northern International Michigan Miss.

But beyond the sashes and sparkles, Whitney is on a mission to make pageantry more accessible to girls in Metro Detroit, especially those who may not see themselves reflected in traditional beauty pageants. “Growing up, I wanted to do pageants, but I didn’t see anyone who looked like me,” she shared on-air with us. “Now, I want to show my daughters—and every little girl looking up—that you can do anything you set your mind to.”

That mission comes to life this week through the first-ever Miss Girlpreneur Pageant, part of the Girlpreneur Expo & Summit hosted by the T. Rose Foundation. The groundbreaking event happens Saturday, June 28th from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Lansing Center, and it’s not your average pageant. It’s a charity-based, fee-free competition, where contestants contribute only a donation that benefits the House of Angels domestic violence shelter.

“This isn’t just about winning a crown,” Whitney said. “It’s about teaching girls confidence, leadership, and giving back. It’s about learning how to walk, talk, and present yourself with pride and purpose.”

The pageant is only one part of the larger Girlpreneur Expo, which also includes a pitch competition and a space for young female entrepreneurs under 20 to showcase their businesses and ideas. For Whitney, it’s about planting seeds of empowerment in every corner—from the runway to the boardroom.

Whitney doesn’t just talk the talk—she walks it, literally, with her daughters by her side. Seeing Kaylee and Chloe flourish in the world of pageants has inspired Whitney to take center stage herself. “When I put that crown on, I walk and talk differently,” she said. “Not just for my daughters—but for every girl watching me. I have to show them what it means to carry yourself with dignity and grace.”

At its core, this is about more than pageants. It’s about building confidence, celebrating identity, and creating opportunities for young girls to shine—no matter where they come from or what they can afford. Whitney Franklin is proving that every girl deserves her moment to sparkle, and thanks to her vision, that moment is now within reach.