ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

‘Policy’ Isn’t Just a Movie—It’s a Statement About Loyalty, Growth, and Detroit Grit

At first glance, Policy might seem like just another crime drama. A man tries to leave the streets behind. His sister’s caught up in trouble. A detective friend gets pulled…

Devon Campbell

At first glance, Policy might seem like just another crime drama. A man tries to leave the streets behind. His sister’s caught up in trouble. A detective friend gets pulled into the mess. But look deeper—and you’ll find Policy is doing something more profound: telling a uniquely Detroit story about duality, transformation, and how we chase justice in a world that doesn’t play fair.

The film, brought to life by Executive Producer Delano Glass and written by Big Willow, centers on a self-made man trying to go legit. His past, however, won’t let go. When his younger sister is harmed, he returns to the streets in search of revenge—while his brother-like friend, a newly minted cop played by Jevon Long, investigates the case from within the law.

The tension? They’re both right—and both at risk of losing themselves in the process.

“It’s that Nino Brown and G-Money rooftop moment,” Long told Mason and Angie Starr. “Two men, two paths, one tragedy.”

From there, Policy weaves a tight narrative packed with suspense, humor, and emotional gut-punches. The cast—James Rossi, Roland “Ro Spit” Coit, and more—delivers performances that feel lived-in and layered. No one’s one-dimensional. Even the antagonist has depth.

And for audiences used to seeing Detroit portrayed with one-note stereotypes, Policy offers a welcome shift.

“This isn’t just a Tubi movie,” the cast said with pride. “It’s a real movie on Tubi.”

The difference? Heart. Authenticity. And execution.

It’s a Detroit-made, Detroit-voiced production that feels like it belongs on a bigger screen. From the music to the language to the neighborhoods that show up in every frame, Policy proves that local stories—when done right—can hit global.

The cast, the story, and the film’s tone all echo the same message: You can come from the street and still tell stories that go far beyond it.

Catch Policy now—streaming soon and premiering in theaters. Visit policymovie.com for showtimes.

Policy
Devon CampbellEditor
Related Stories
Dirty Deacon Reflects on Stand-Up, Style, and Staying Humble
EntertainmentDirty Deacon Reflects on Stand-Up, Style, and Staying HumbleDevon Campbell
Sherry Joins the Crack Jokers: A Comeback Story with Punchlines and Personality
EntertainmentSherry Joins the Crack Jokers: A Comeback Story with Punchlines and PersonalityDevon Campbell
Delano Glass: The Vision Behind Detroit’s Next Big Movie, ‘Policy’
EntertainmentDelano Glass: The Vision Behind Detroit’s Next Big Movie, ‘Policy’Devon Campbell
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect