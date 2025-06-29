Little Queens, Big Dreams: Kaylee Moseley and Family Shine Light on Pageantry with Purpose

By Angie Starr – 105.9 KISS-FM

Detroit’s got queens—and we’re not just talking about Motown legends or R&B royalty. On a recent morning on Mason & Starr in the Morning, I had the absolute pleasure of sitting down with a real princess, her powerhouse mom, and her confident, crown-wearing sister. And let me tell you—these ladies are bringing elegance, poise, and purpose to Metro Detroit.

Meet Kaylee Moseley, the U.S. National Miss Michigan Princess. She’s just nine years old, but already walking the runway like a pro, representing her title with sparkle, strength, and wisdom beyond her years. Her words to other girls? “You are amazing. Don’t compromise for anyone. You have your power, and that makes you, you.” Now that’s how a queen speaks.

Her journey into pageantry started by watching her big sister Chloe take the stage, and it wasn’t long before Kaylee caught the crown bug herself. “Now here I am,” she told us with pride, preparing to compete this July for the UNM International Title. Though there’s no talent segment in this round, Kaylee is all in on the fashion and interview portions—and it’s clear she’s ready to wow the judges.

And this is more than just glitter and gowns—it’s a family affair with a mission. Kaylee’s mom, Whitney Franklin, is a pageant queen herself and currently holds the title of Miss Northern International Michigan Miss. She shared her motivation to bring pageantry to more girls in Detroit, especially those who may not think it’s for them. “Representation matters,” she said. “When I was a girl, I didn’t see anyone who looked like me in pageants. Now I get to show my daughters—and other young girls—that they belong on that stage too.”

That’s why they’re partnering with the T. Rose Foundation to launch the Miss Girlpreneur Pageant as part of this Saturday’s Girlpreneur Expo & Summit. It’s completely free to enter—the only “cost” is a charitable donation for the House of Angels Domestic Violence Shelter. This event is all about building confidence, sisterhood, and community.

If you want to get your young queen involved, it’s not too late. Head to T-RoseFoundation.org for info on the pageant, business pitch competition, and youth vendor expo. Let’s show these girls that Detroit stands behind their dreams—and their crowns.

Kaylee Moseley , Miss Michigan Princess

Whitney Franklin , proud mom and current pageant queen

Chloe Moseley, rising queen with heart and grace