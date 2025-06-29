From Six Mile to the Silver Screen – How Detroit Shaped the Stars of ‘Policy’

Detroit isn’t just a backdrop in the new film Policy—it’s part of the DNA of the cast. In a candid and hilarious conversation with Mason and Angie Starr, the stars of Policy shared the real-life stories behind their rise, proving that talent from the D can compete with anyone, anywhere.

James Rossi, who plays Cooley—the smooth, laid-back character who unintentionally sets the plot in motion—stumbled into acting through his music. “I used to produce beats for artists who were turning their books into films,” he said. “One thing led to another, and I ended up reading for a supporting cop role in a series called Six Mile. Next thing I know, I’m leading in that—and now I’m in Policy.”

Rossi, who reps Monfort High School, credits his Six Mile upbringing with grounding him. His character may be calm on the outside, but underneath, Cooley is the spark that ignites the film’s tension. “At the end of the movie,” co-star Jevon Long revealed, “you realize it’s his fault everything happened.”

Jevon Long, who plays Officer Chris, also carries deep Detroit roots, growing up on Six Mile and attending the original Detroit School of the Arts (DSA). Ironically, he didn’t even study acting in high school—he just happened to sing “I Believe I Can Fly” for his audition and got in. “People always say I remind them of Tyler Perry,” he laughed. “I guess it’s just lining up that way.”

Long didn’t start acting seriously until his senior year—but once he did, the floodgates opened. “The roles just kept coming,” he said. “I haven’t even had time to take more acting classes.”

Then there’s Ro Spit (Roland Coit), who reps Pontiac but carries Detroit energy in every role. His transition from music and DJing to acting was natural. “I’ve always had my hands in the creative world,” he said. During the pandemic, he saw his friends blowing up on streaming platforms like Tubi and said, “Why not me?” He’s been landing roles ever since.

Mason joked that the cast looked like NBA stars, and Angie pointed out how naturally the characters came to life. But behind that ease is a lifetime of hustle, heart, and Midwest grit.