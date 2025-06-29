Dirty Deacon Reflects on Stand-Up, Style, and Staying Humble

If you’ve ever caught a Crack Jokers show in Detroit, then you already know Dirty Deacon brings the heat—and a whole lot of attitude. But behind the flashy outfits and sharp one-liners is a comic who’s spent years learning the ropes, mastering his voice, and staying grounded while making crowds erupt with laughter.

Sitting down with Mason and Angie Starr, Dirty Deacon shared some of the wisdom he’s picked up on the grind, and the inspirations that helped him shape his comedic persona.

One of the biggest takeaways? Stay humble.

"I learned a lot from Michael Colyar," Deacon said. "That man is always outside before the show, shaking hands, talking to people. He doesn’t hide in the green room. That kind of humility stuck with me. No matter how big you get, you stay real."

That authenticity shows every time Dirty Deacon steps on stage. Whether he’s rocking a slick jacket or cracking jokes about dating disasters (including his own failed Facebook flirtations), there’s a confidence and honesty in his delivery that connects. His energy is electric, but it’s backed by work ethic and self-awareness.

"Tony Roberts? Man, that dude is so good, he made me realize how much more work I need to put in," Deacon said, laughing. "I'm funny, but I'm not that funny—yet. So I keep writing, keep grinding."

It’s that blend of swagger and sincerity that’s made Dirty Deacon one of the Crack Jokers' most memorable voices. Whether he’s repping Detroit on stage or inspiring the next comic in line, he’s a reminder that talent shines brightest when it’s backed by hustle.

And yeah, he still knows how to dress.