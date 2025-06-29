Detroit’s Own ‘Policy’ Is the Must-See Movie That Mixes Heart, Hustle, and Hometown Heat

If you think you’ve seen every kind of Detroit film story—think again. The new movie “Policy” is flipping the script with an unpredictable mix of drama, comedy, and real Motor City soul.

Executive producer Delano Glass, alongside Roland “Ro Spit” Coit, Jevon Long, and James Rossi, joined Mason and Angie Starr on-air to talk about the new film, and what started as a casual interview turned into a full-blown family reunion of Detroit pride and creative power.

“Policy” isn’t just a movie—it’s a reflection of Detroit hustle. It follows a former street guy who launches a business and tries to leave his past behind, only to be dragged back into a world of trouble when his sister is harmed. The twist? His closest friend, now a police officer, is also investigating the same crime—but from opposite sides of the law.

“It’s that tension,” said Jevon Long, who plays Officer Chris, “where one of us is going street with it, and the other one is going by the book. And by the end, we find out… it’s deeper than we thought.”

Mason couldn’t stop talking about how real the film felt. “I didn’t think any of you were from Detroit—your acting was just that believable,” he said.

Delano, who has worked with Mason since their early radio days, remembered shooting music videos on rooftops and in Joe Louis Arena with no budget—just belief. Now, he’s producing full-length features and delivering polished, layered storytelling with real Detroit flavor.

The chemistry among the cast is clear—these guys know each other, respect each other, and push each other to deliver. “It’s not just a Detroit movie,” Ro Spit added. “It’s a real movie that happens to be from Detroit.”

“Policy” premieres this Sunday in Troy and is expected to roll out on major platforms like Tubi soon. As Jevon Long said, “Call us actors. Tubi actors, movie actors, I don’t care—we brought it.”