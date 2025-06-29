Delano Glass: The Vision Behind Detroit’s Next Big Movie, ‘Policy’

Every film needs a heartbeat—and for the new movie Policy, that pulse is Delano Glass.

Executive Producer Delano Glass didn’t just help bring Policy to life—he’s been building toward this moment since he was a teenager with a camera and a dream. In a recent conversation with Mason and Angie Starr, Glass shared how his journey began with zero budget, a Honda (not a Rolls), and a request from Mason to shoot a music video on top of the Penobscot Building and inside Joe Louis Arena.

“He said, ‘I don’t have any money,’” Delano recalled. “I said, don’t worry about it. Let’s do it.”

That spirit—gritty, collaborative, and determined—is exactly what defines Policy. The film was written by his creative partner Big Willow and brought to life by a cast of Detroit-based actors who all brought something personal to the project. From dramatic turns to comedic moments, Policy balances heart, hustle, and authenticity.

The plot centers around a man trying to leave the streets behind by starting his own business. But when tragedy strikes his sister, he’s forced back into a world he tried to escape. With his best friend—now a police officer—working the case from the inside, both men chase justice from different directions.

Glass says it’s the duality of that pursuit that gives the movie weight. “We didn’t want this to feel like just another street drama,” he said. “This is about choices. Redemption. Loyalty. And it’s wrapped in entertainment.”

He also credits the entire cast—Jevon Long, James Rossi, Roland “Ro Spit” Coit, and more—for raising the bar. “They weren’t just actors in Detroit. They were actors—period. They brought their A-game.”

And Policy isn’t just a one-off. Glass, through Global Pictures and Wayne Pictures, is building something bigger: a platform for storytelling that reflects Detroit’s soul, grind, and creativity.

If Policy is any sign of what’s coming, Detroit’s indie film scene just found its leading man—behind the camera.