Confidence, Crowns, and Sisterhood: Chloe Moseley’s Pageant Journey

By Angie Starr – 105.9 KISS-FM

When we think about pageantry, it’s easy to picture glittering crowns, fancy dresses, and glamorous runways. But when 12-year-old Chloe Moseley sat down in our 105.9 KISS-FM studio with her family, she reminded us of something far deeper—pageants are about confidence, community, and growing into your power.

Chloe is the older sister of Kaylee Moseley, the reigning U.S. National Miss Michigan Princess. But she’s not just watching from the wings—Chloe’s a pageant queen herself, with years of experience and wisdom to back it up. “I started doing pageants when I was only two years old,” she shared. “And I’ve loved them ever since.”

For Chloe, it’s not about the trophy. It’s about the transformation. “Pageants help you find your confidence,” she said. “They’re fun, and you make friends. Even if you don’t win, that’s not what matters. The best part is having fun and making memories.”

She’s currently preparing for the Miss Northern States Pageant this November—and like a true competitor, she’s focused on one of the most challenging portions: the interview round. “That’s a huge percent of your score,” Chloe explained. “You really need to practice and be ready. You never know what they’ll ask, so you have to be ready for anything.”

With maturity beyond her years, Chloe is already learning lessons some adults are still catching up to. She knows that win or lose, what you carry out of the experience is more important than any crown. It’s about showing up as your best self—and lifting others while you’re at it.

And she’s got one of the best role models around: her mom, Whitney Franklin, also a titleholder and the driving force behind their family’s involvement in pageantry. Chloe sees not just a mother, but a mentor—someone who walks with grace and shows what it means to lead with love and purpose.

Detroit, these are the kinds of stories we don’t hear often enough: girls growing up with strength, self-assurance, and support. Pageants are just the platform—confidence is the crown they wear every day.