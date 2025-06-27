Whitney Houston Makes RIAA History With Record-Breaking 19x Platinum Soundtrack

Whitney Houston continues to dominate the music and entertainment industry years after her passing.

As this year marks the 40th anniversary of the late singer's career, her The Bodyguard soundtrack has achieved a historic 19x Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). It is currently the highest-certified film soundtrack in RIAA history, outshining the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, which has a 16x Platinum certification.

The RIAA recently awarded Houston 10 other certifications. These include "I Will Always Love You" (11x Platinum), "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) (8x Platinum), and her other chart-topping tracks.

While acknowledging the impressive feat, Pat Houston, Houston's sister-in-law and the executor of her estate, emphasized the global impact of her music, according to Billboard.

"I know that Whitney would be happy to know of the impact that her music has made globally," Pat Houston said.

The president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the singer's fans and collaborators for their unwavering support.

"… She would be delighted to know that her loyal and worldwide fans have continued to love her and carry on her musical legacy through the generations. She would want us to say thank you to every person that contributed to her recordings, her productions, and the marketing of all her records, especially to Clive Davis and the extraordinary team of Arista Records through her many years at the label."