When Ray Parker Jr. Wrote Mr. Telephone Man… and Detroit Still Didn’t Blink

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 14: Ray Parker Jr. (R) dances at an event where Nas with Ron Herman unveil Ghostbusters Fashion Collection on May 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Sony Pictures Television)

Detroit is a place so rich with musical genius, even massive hits can sneak right past us—because excellence is just that common around here.

Everyone knows Ray Parker Jr. from Ghostbusters—a global smash that still gets crowds moving decades later. But what most people don’t know? That same Ray Parker Jr. also gave New Edition their breakthrough hit, Mr. Telephone Man.

Yep. Just handed it to them.

“He took that track to them and said, ‘Here’s a hit—call me later,’” Mason said on-air. “That’s just how Detroit rolls.” And it wasn’t his only flex. By that time, Ray had already played with Stevie Wonder, produced for Barry White, and was Barry’s go-to guitar man. And he did all of that before he was even old enough to vote.

Mason dropped another Detroit gem: in 1982, after all his success, Ray returned to Northwestern High School. And what happened? “They sent him to the office. They thought he was a student skipping class,” Mason laughed. “This man had written Ghostbusters, and they still thought he was just some kid.”

It’s easy to forget how deep the talent runs here. But Mason won’t let you.

From Mr. Telephone Man to movie themes, and producing some of the most iconic tracks of his era—Ray Parker Jr. is just another Detroit kid who became a global legend while staying humble and staying home.