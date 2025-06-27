The Detroit Vibe That Powered Snoop, MJ, and Miles

What is it about Detroit? According to Mason and the crew, there’s something in the water—and the basslines.

In this latest edition of Mason’s Mix: Truth, Legends & a Little Bit of Gossip, the conversation turns to how the Motor City’s raw, unmatched energy has powered some of music’s biggest names—from Snoop Dogg to Michael Jackson and even jazz legend Miles Davis.

Angie Starr recalled how Tony Green, a bass wizard from Detroit, wasn’t just making music—he was shaping it. Tony worked with the Dramatics before heading west, where he helped define the sound of G-Funk alongside Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre. That iconic opening bassline from “Gin and Juice”? Straight outta Detroit. “Tony told me, ‘Give it 30 days,’” Mason said, “and boom—West Coast rap changed forever.”

Then there’s Greg Phillinganes, the Detroit keyboardist that Michael Jackson wouldn’t record without. Seriously. With the world’s best talent at his fingertips, MJ had to have Greg in the studio. “Michael wouldn’t record without him,” Mason emphasized. That’s not hype—it’s history.

Kern Brantley, another name that came up, was plucked by Lady Gaga herself to lead her live band. He’s also played for Mary J. Blige, Guy, and Jodeci. His brother? Also a musical force. According to Angie, “They’re not in it for fame. They’re in it for the craft.”

And let’s not forget Michael Henderson—picked up by Miles Davis when he was just 14. “He wasn’t just good,” Mason said. “He was better than most grown men who had been playing for decades.”