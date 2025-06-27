Laughing Through Life: The Detroit Comedy Stories You Haven’t Heard… Until Now

If you think Detroit’s comedy scene is just about getting on stage and telling jokes, think again. Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco sat down with comedian Tony Roney and Dirty Deacon, and what unfolded was a mix of inspiration, struggle, and unbelievable stories you just can’t make up.

Mason floated a bold idea: a documentary film capturing Detroit’s comedy culture—not just the polished sets, but the raw hustle, survival stories, and underground legends that shape the scene. Tony Roney agreed: “I would love for a filmmaker—not a comedian—to capture this. There’s real beauty in what we do.”

And he’s not wrong.

One of the wildest stories? Two blind comedians—yes, two—on the same show. “Blind Man and Blind Tommy,” Tony recalled. “They ended up working together after one sent the other to blind school to get away.” Coco nearly fell out of her seat laughing, but the takeaway was clear: Detroit’s comedy scene is one-of-a-kind.

Mason highlighted the stories that often go untold. “Diabetes nearly killed Dirty Deacon. Drugs almost took out Gemini. These aren’t just jokes—they’re journeys.”

And the concept for a film is growing legs. Coco even chimed in on production ideas, suggesting each segment be led by a non-comedian director to preserve the rawness of the story. “Let real storytellers showcase this world,” she said.

What started as a casual interview turned into a full-blown brainstorm session about preserving the legacy of Detroit’s underground comedy—its grit, its resilience, and the community that keeps each other going.

Tony summed it up best: “This has never been done before. That’s why people are so surprised. But it’s time.”