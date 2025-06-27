Detroit’s Teen Titans of Sound – Ray, Tony & Michael

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 29: Ray Parker Jr. attends The New York Pops 41st Birthday Gala honoring Clive Davis on April 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In the world of music, Detroit didn’t just raise stars—it raised legends before they could even drive a car.

Mason, Angie Starr, and Devon dove deep into the magic of Detroit’s musical roots on 105.9 KISS-FM, spotlighting a mind-blowing trio of teenage prodigies who changed the game: Ray Parker Jr., Tony Green, and Michael Henderson. And the kicker? None of them had turned 16 when they were already playing alongside the greatest artists of all time.

Ray Parker Jr., best known for writing the global smash “Ghostbusters,” was more than a one-hit wonder. He played in Stevie Wonder’s road band at just 13, then went on to become Barry White’s go-to guitarist. He even handed New Edition their signature hit “Mr. Telephone Man.” Mason shared how Ray once returned to his old high school in Detroit after making it big—only to get sent to the principal’s office because they thought he was still a student!

Tony Green, another Motor City phenom, helped shape West Coast rap. He laid down the bassline on Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s early records, including the unforgettable “Gin and Juice.” He was so cold, the dramatics scooped him up when he was just 15. Mason remembered the moment Tony told him, “Give it 30 days, and you’ll hear something new coming out of the West Coast.” He wasn’t wrong.

Then there’s Michael Henderson—on tour with Miles Davis at just 14. One of the most respected bassists in jazz, his playing left grown men in their 30s and 40s in awe. “They weren’t even pimple-free,” Mason said, pointing out how these kids weren’t just dreaming of stardom—they were already on the world stage delivering it.