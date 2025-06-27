Detroit’s Bassline to the World: From Kern Brantley to Greg Phillinganes

There’s a reason so many music legends trace their sound back to Detroit — not just because of Motown, but because of the soul, grit, and greatness that lives in the musicians born here. In this edition of Mason’s Mix, we shine a light on two world-class players who prove Detroit’s rhythm isn’t just local — it’s global.

First up: Kern Brantley. If you don’t know the name, you’ve definitely heard the bass. When global superstar Lady Gaga needed a bassist and music director, she didn’t comb through the 300,000 other players in L.A. or New York. She chose Kern from Detroit. That’s right — the kid with Detroit roots ended up running stages and bands for Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and more. Why? Because Detroit musicians don’t just play, they perform with purpose.

And speaking of purpose — the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, wouldn’t step into the studio without another Detroiter by his side: Greg Phillinganes. Michael had every option in the world when it came to keyboard players. But he had to have Greg. When he was in the studio recording some of the biggest songs of his career, Greg was the one behind the keys. That’s not hype. That’s history.

As Mason, Angie, and Devon put it — Detroit isn’t just a city. It’s a method, a mindset, and a movement. It’s where teenagers like Kern and Greg weren’t just dreaming of one day making it — they were already on stage, setting the tone for the industry before they could even grow a full mustache.