ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Detroit’s Bassline to the World: From Kern Brantley to Greg Phillinganes

There’s a reason so many music legends trace their sound back to Detroit — not just because of Motown, but because of the soul, grit, and greatness that lives in…

Mason

Close-up photo of bass guitar player hands, soft selective focus, live rock music theme

There’s a reason so many music legends trace their sound back to Detroit — not just because of Motown, but because of the soul, grit, and greatness that lives in the musicians born here. In this edition of Mason’s Mix, we shine a light on two world-class players who prove Detroit’s rhythm isn’t just local — it’s global.

First up: Kern Brantley. If you don’t know the name, you’ve definitely heard the bass. When global superstar Lady Gaga needed a bassist and music director, she didn’t comb through the 300,000 other players in L.A. or New York. She chose Kern from Detroit. That’s right — the kid with Detroit roots ended up running stages and bands for Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, and more. Why? Because Detroit musicians don’t just play, they perform with purpose.

And speaking of purpose — the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, wouldn’t step into the studio without another Detroiter by his side: Greg Phillinganes. Michael had every option in the world when it came to keyboard players. But he had to have Greg. When he was in the studio recording some of the biggest songs of his career, Greg was the one behind the keys. That’s not hype. That’s history.

As Mason, Angie, and Devon put it — Detroit isn’t just a city. It’s a method, a mindset, and a movement. It’s where teenagers like Kern and Greg weren’t just dreaming of one day making it — they were already on stage, setting the tone for the industry before they could even grow a full mustache.

It’s deeper than music. It’s spiritual. As Angie said, “Even people from other countries feel something special when they come to Detroit’s riverfront.” There’s something in the water — and something in the bassline — that only Detroit can deliver.

Kern BrantleyMason's Mix
MasonEditor
Related Stories
Singer Whitney Houston is seen performing on stage during the 2004 World Music Awards at the Thomas and Mack Center on September 15, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicWhitney Houston Makes RIAA History With Record-Breaking 19x Platinum SoundtrackQueen Quadri
This Is a Different Place – Why Detroit Births Legends
MusicThis Is a Different Place – Why Detroit Births LegendsMason
Detroit Teens Who Changed the World Before They Could Even Shave
MusicDetroit Teens Who Changed the World Before They Could Even ShaveMason
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect