Win Tickets to See Keyshia Cole Live at Little Caesars Arena – July 10!

It’s been 20 years since The Way It Is made waves in the world of R&B—and now, Keyshia Cole is celebrating the milestone in a big way. 105.9 KISS-FM is giving YOU the chance to experience it live with a pair of tickets to her 20th Anniversary Tour stop at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, July 10!

The Grammy-nominated singer and undeniable voice of 2000s R&B is bringing all the emotion, soul, and power that made her a household name. From “I Should Have Cheated” and “Love” to newer fan favorites, this show promises a journey through heartbreak, healing, and raw authenticity—with all the unforgettable vocals that only Keyshia Cole can deliver.

And that’s not all—she’s bringing some incredible talent along with her. Special guests Tink, Amerie, and Elijah Blake will be heating up the stage and making this a night packed with throwback energy and modern soul.

Imagine yourself in the heart of Detroit, surrounded by fans who’ve been riding with Keyshia since day one—singing every word, feeling every beat, and vibing to a night of real R&B at Little Caesars Arena. Whether you’re going with your day-one best friend or turning it into a perfect date night, this show will be one to remember.

Want in?

Fill out the entry form below and hit “Submit” for your chance to win!

🎤 Keyshia Cole – The Way It Is 20th Anniversary Tour

📍 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

📅 Wednesday, July 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

🎟️ Win a Pair of Tickets

📲 Register To Win Below