Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica Live at Little Caesars Arena – November 29!

It’s the R&B moment we’ve all been waiting for—Brandy and Monica are finally hitting the road together, and 105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you to see them live in Detroit on Friday, November 29 at Little Caesars Arena!

In celebration of their legendary 1998 duet, “The Boy Is Mine,” the GRAMMY-winning icons are co-headlining their first-ever tour together—more than 25 years after their unforgettable collaboration ruled the charts for 13 consecutive weeks at #1. Now, they’re bringing their signature voices, timeless hits, and unmatched chemistry to the stage for one unforgettable night.

But that’s not all—this show brings even more star power with special guests Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts, the newest rising star fresh from his American Idol win. Whether you’ve been following Brandy and Monica since the '90s or fell in love with R&B more recently, this tour brings the best of every era—classic soul, powerhouse vocals, and new-school energy.

Picture it: You and a guest at Little Caesars Arena, surrounded by fellow fans, singing along to the songs that shaped your soundtrack—from “Angel of Mine” and “Have You Ever” to today’s fresh hits. This is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of R&B’s legacy and future.

Want in?

Enter below and click “Submit” for your shot at scoring a pair of tickets to one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

🎤 Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine Tour

📍 Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

📅 Friday, November 29, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

🎟️ Win a Pair of Tickets

📲 Register To Win Below