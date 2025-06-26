When Diana Ross Introduced the World to the Jackson 5—But Not Really

There’s a famous moment in Motown history: Diana Ross introduces the Jackson 5 to the world. It’s on the back of their debut album, it’s in the press kits, and it’s burned into pop culture. But according to Mason and Devon, that iconic introduction was more marketing magic than musical mentorship.

“She didn’t discover them,” Mason says with a smirk. “That was a Berry Gordy move. She was the biggest name at Motown, so they put her name on it.”

In truth, the Jackson 5 were discovered by Bobby Taylor, frontman of Bobby Taylor & The Vancouvers. He saw them perform, recognized their raw talent—especially little Michael—and brought them to Detroit for auditions. From there, Suzanne de Passe, a Motown talent scout, took the reins. But when it came time to launch the group nationwide, Berry Gordy knew star power sold stories.

“They needed a face to introduce the group to white America,” Mason says. “Diana Ross was elegant, beautiful, respected. It made sense.”

So on the back of their 1969 debut album Diana Ross Presents the Jackson 5, the label told the world that Diana Ross had found these five brothers and brought them to Motown. It wasn’t a lie exactly—but it wasn’t the full truth either.

“She helped polish them,” Mason admits. “She gave them that star treatment. But she didn’t find them in no Gary, Indiana nightclub.”

The brilliance of Motown was that it didn’t just make hits—it made narratives. And by tying the Jacksons to Diana Ross, the label instantly lent them glamour, credibility, and a direct connection to its top-tier legacy.