The “Wiz” Who Almost Wasn’t: How a Missed Role Changed Music Forever

In show business, one role can change everything. For Michael Jackson, that role was the Scarecrow in The Wiz. But as Mason reveals, that iconic moment nearly belonged to someone else: Jermaine Jackson.

“They wanted Jermaine for The Wiz. He was first in line. But he didn’t take it… and Michael did.”

At the time, Jermaine was the more experienced performer. He had solo success, a polished voice, and was seen as the “older brother” who might transition into acting. The producers of The Wiz, a reimagined all-Black musical version of The Wizard of Oz, saw star power in the Jackson name. And Jermaine was their first call.

But the timing wasn’t right. Whether it was label obligations, internal hesitations, or just fate, Jermaine passed on the part. And that opened the door for Michael—who, though younger and more reserved at the time, jumped at the opportunity.

“That role made Michael. Not because of the performance—though he crushed it—but because of who he met on set.”

Michael’s co-star was Diana Ross, playing Dorothy. But more importantly, the film’s musical director was Quincy Jones. And that relationship would become one of the most important in pop music history.

“No Wiz, no Quincy. No Quincy, no Off the Wall. No Thriller. You see what I’m saying?”

Michael’s performance as the Scarecrow showcased his physicality, warmth, and that quiet fire he brought to every role. But it was the backstage chemistry with Quincy Jones that launched his solo career into another universe.

“Jermaine missed a movie. Michael found a mentor. That’s the kind of fork in the road that changes everything.”