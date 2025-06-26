The Lost Jackson: Johnny Jackson’s Tragedy

Soul pop group the Jackson Five, comprising of the Jackson brothers (left to right) Jermaine, Tito, Jackie, Michael, Marlon and at the back, Randy. (Photo by William Milsom/Getty Images)

When fans talk about the Jackson 5, they picture the five brothers in matching outfits, synchronized steps, and big smiles. But there was another Jackson on that stage—Johnny Jackson, the group’s drummer. And despite sharing the last name, he wasn’t family. He was the forgotten heartbeat of the band.

“Most folks thought he was one of the brothers,” Mason says. “But he wasn’t. He was just that good—and that close.”

Johnny Jackson was hired by Motown to play drums for the Jackson 5 during their early touring days. He was young, talented, and from Gary, Indiana—just like the boys. His style was smooth, reliable, and energetic, matching the group’s explosive performances.

“You didn’t see him on the posters. You didn’t hear him on the records. But if you went to a Jackson 5 concert back in the day—he was there, keeping time.”

As the group rose to global fame, Johnny stayed behind the scenes. He wasn’t a blood relative. He didn’t have a solo spotlight. And when the band’s live setup evolved, he was quietly phased out.

Years later, Mason reflects on the darker turn Johnny’s life took.

“After Motown, after the shows, he just… faded out. There was no safety net.”

In 2006, Johnny Jackson was tragically stabbed to death in Gary by his girlfriend during a domestic dispute. He was only 54 years old. No headlines. No tribute concert. Just a quiet end to a life that once helped carry a global phenomenon.

“He was part of the sound. Part of the dream. But he didn’t get the glory.”

Johnny’s story is a reminder that for every star, there’s a supporting cast—and not everyone gets a fair ending. As Mason puts it: