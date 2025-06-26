Stevie Wonder’s Late-Night Compliment

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Stevie Wonder performs onstage during the FIREAID Benefit Concert for California Fire Relief at Intuit Dome on January 30, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for FIREAID)

Mason has met his share of music legends, but some encounters stick with you for life—especially when they come with unexpected praise from Stevie Wonder himself.

“It’s 1 o’clock in the morning and Stevie Wonder’s calling me out from across the studio. I’ll never forget it.”

The moment happened during a late-night session at United Sound Systems, one of Detroit’s most historic studios. Stevie had come in, headphones on, floating through the room like he owned the place—which, in many ways, he did. He wasn’t there for an interview. He was just vibing. But he recognized Mason immediately.

“He says, ‘Yo, Mason!’ And I’m thinking, ‘Ain’t no way he just called me by name.’ But sure enough—he knew who I was.”

Mason’s jaw hit the floor. Stevie Wonder—one of the most iconic figures in music history—didn’t just know him. He appreciated his work. But the moment didn’t stop there.

“He goes, ‘You sound good, man. You make me feel like I’m in the car.’ I’m like, ‘What does that mean?’ And he says, ‘You sound like the radio should sound.’”

Coming from anyone else, it would’ve been a cool compliment. Coming from Stevie Wonder? That’s career-defining. And the best part? Stevie delivered it with that same Stevie Wonder charm—playful, warm, and with just a bit of mischief.

“He can’t see you, but he can feel you. He knows what good energy sounds like. And he hears everything.”

That night, Mason didn’t need a plaque or an award. He got something better—validation from one of the greatest to ever do it. And it came wrapped in sincerity, humor, and a little Detroit magic.