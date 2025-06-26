Solutions Not Slogans: A 5-Part Series – A Real Conversation About Ending Hunger in Detroit

On this special edition of Solutions Not Slogans, Angie Starr brought together a powerhouse panel of community leaders, outreach workers, nonprofit organizers, and youth advocates to tackle a serious question: How do we end hunger for Detroit’s youth and young adults?

What unfolded was more than a conversation about food. It was an open, heartfelt, sometimes raw and often joyful exchange of real-life experiences, hard-earned wisdom, and bold ideas. From building directories and distributing snacks to trauma-informed outreach and urban farming, the group discussed what it takes to not only feed a generation but lift them out of survival mode into self-determination.

Panelists included:

Cass Tretniak from Community and Home Supports, who helps young adults living in cars or bandos navigate housing systems.

Natasha Lee, a serial entrepreneur and youth programming expert who manages MetPlus.org, BUFF Michigan, and more.

Lori Corbin, Prevention Director at Center for Youth and Families and outreach coordinator for Detroit Church, whose summer camp work blends exposure with empowerment.

, Prevention Director at Center for Youth and Families and outreach coordinator for Detroit Church, whose summer camp work blends exposure with empowerment. Dice Clark, a community activist with deep ties to youth in crisis, fresh from gun violence prevention work in Lansing.

They were later joined by emotional testimonials from community members like Latonya Smith, who sheltered a teen in her backyard, and a powerful vision from Angie herself: Detroiters creating fish farms and gardening programs to literally feed their communities.