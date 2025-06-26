Part 5 – Real Solutions, Real Work: Growing Food, Feeding Dreams, and Creating Jobs

The episode ended with bold, out-of-the-box solutions. Angie Starr pitched the idea of fish farming to create jobs and food access. Natasha Lee immediately offered resources and partners who could make it happen.

The conversation turned to urban agriculture and gardening programs, like Crane Street Garden and Central Detroit Christian, where young people learn to grow their own food. Natasha even revealed she had 300 Cheez-It bags and boxes of Rice Krispie treats in her cart, ready to hand out.

Dice Clark, known for his rapid-response activism, highlighted Derek Coleman's new fridge rooms in Detroit schools, where hungry students can access free food throughout the day. Meanwhile, guests like Latonya Smith shared personal stories of housing unhoused teens and planting seeds of compassion.

The biggest takeaway? No one solution fits all—but when we work together with faith, love, and consistency, we multiply the impact. As Cass said: "The homeless people in your neighborhood are your neighbors. When's the last time you looked one in the eye?"