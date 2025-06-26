Part 3 – Serving with Dignity: Churches, Community Centers, and Feeding with Care

One of the strongest calls to action came from Lori Corbin, who insisted, "This is what churches are here for. To serve the poor."

Detroit is home to over 1,500 churches—a sleeping giant when it comes to organizing food distribution. Lori’s outreach efforts include assembling grocery boxes for families who lack access to affordable stores. Natasha added that her own programs at Black United Fund of Michigan (BUFF), MetPlus.org, and others regularly offer free meals that go beyond the basics. "I blow the budget on food," she admitted. "These kids are hungry, and I can’t do my job if they’re not fed."

Natasha also listed additional resources: the Detroit Phoenix Center’s youth bus, which offers showers and computers; MetPlus’ $4M investment in giveaways and food aid; and the importance of making every child’s experience feel respected, not institutionalized.