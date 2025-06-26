ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Part 3 – Serving with Dignity: Churches, Community Centers, and Feeding with Care

One of the strongest calls to action came from Lori Corbin, who insisted, “This is what churches are here for. To serve the poor.” Detroit is home to over 1,500…

Angie Starr

Volunteer’s hands offer shared food to the poor to alleviate hunger : humanitarian aid concept.

One of the strongest calls to action came from Lori Corbin, who insisted, "This is what churches are here for. To serve the poor."

Detroit is home to over 1,500 churches—a sleeping giant when it comes to organizing food distribution. Lori’s outreach efforts include assembling grocery boxes for families who lack access to affordable stores. Natasha added that her own programs at Black United Fund of Michigan (BUFF), MetPlus.org, and others regularly offer free meals that go beyond the basics. "I blow the budget on food," she admitted. "These kids are hungry, and I can’t do my job if they’re not fed."

Natasha also listed additional resources: the Detroit Phoenix Center’s youth bus, which offers showers and computers; MetPlus’ $4M investment in giveaways and food aid; and the importance of making every child’s experience feel respected, not institutionalized.

The message: when you serve, serve with intention, dignity, and flavor.

Mason & StarrSolutions Not Slogans
Angie StarrEditor
Related Stories
Solutions Not Slogans: A 5-Part Series – A Real Conversation About Ending Hunger in Detroit
Human InterestSolutions Not Slogans: A 5-Part Series – A Real Conversation About Ending Hunger in DetroitAngie Starr
Part 1 – Empowerment Through Exposure: Summer Camps, Identity, and Self-Worth
Human InterestPart 1 – Empowerment Through Exposure: Summer Camps, Identity, and Self-WorthAngie Starr
Part 2 – Fighting Hunger with Information: Tech, Outreach, and Support Systems
Human InterestPart 2 – Fighting Hunger with Information: Tech, Outreach, and Support SystemsAngie Starr
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect