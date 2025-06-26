Part 1 – Empowerment Through Exposure: Summer Camps, Identity, and Self-Worth
Angie Starr opened this episode of Solutions Not Slogans with a simple but powerful mission: finding real ways to end youth hunger in Detroit. But the conversation quickly expanded into a broader and more holistic theme—nurturing the whole child, not just filling a plate.
Panelists like Natasha Lee, Lori Corbin, and Cass Tretniak shared how they uplift young people with access to more than just food. From free summer camps and field trips to Ann Arbor to black-owned horseback riding experiences, the focus is clear: give kids exposure beyond their zip code. Lori, who leads youth outreach and prevention programs, explained how identity development and goal-setting are baked into every part of her work, from SMART goals to personality tests.
As Natasha Lee put it, the goal isn’t just to give young people something—it’s to give them something great. By exposing youth to new environments, professions, and tools of self-awareness, these programs feed more than hunger; they feed confidence, connection, and self-worth.
