Michael the Student: How He Studied Greatness

American singer Michael Jackson poses at a hotel while on tour with Jackson 5, London, England, November 1972. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

Michael Jackson wasn’t born the King of Pop. He built it—piece by piece, move by move, beat by beat. And Mason wants people to understand that Michael’s brilliance wasn’t just raw talent—it was study.

“Michael Jackson studied Fred Astaire. He wasn’t just talented—he was obsessed with greatness.”

Long before he made music videos into short films or redefined pop stardom, Michael was a kid with a notepad. He watched everything, absorbed every movement, and imitated the best. He broke down performers like James Brown, Jackie Wilson, Sammy Davis Jr., and even silent film legends like Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin.

“He’d watch old tap dancers from the ’30s and ’40s. You think the moonwalk came out of nowhere? They were already gliding like that in black-and-white film.”

One of his earliest mentors was Bobby Taylor, a Motown artist who helped refine Michael’s voice and discipline. Taylor taught him about breath control, emotional delivery, and how to live a song instead of just singing it.

“Bobby Taylor used to say, ‘Mike, don’t just hit the note—feel it.’ That’s where it started.”

Mason points out that even onstage, Michael’s brain was working. He’d watch tapes of his performances and critique himself like an athlete watching game film.

“He’d say, ‘My shoulder was off. That turn wasn’t sharp enough.’ He was coaching himself.”

Michael was constantly learning, even well into adulthood. He studied classical music to understand symphonic arrangements. He watched magic shows to incorporate illusions into his concerts. Every element of his show was intentional.

“He didn’t rest on being a child star. He reinvented everything. And nobody worked harder.”

It’s easy to mythologize Michael Jackson as an effortless prodigy. But as Mason tells it, the truth is more impressive. Michael earned every scream, every sold-out stadium, every record shattered—not just with talent, but with tireless, focused work.