ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Troy and Rochester Hills Land Spots in Top 5 Best Small Cities in America

Michigan scored big in U.S. News & World Report’s 2025 small city rankings. Rochester Hills and Troy ranked fourth and fifth among the nation’s top small cities. “Like Troy, Rochester…

Kristina Perez

“Van Hoosen historic farm in Michigan during autumn..To see some of my personal favorites, please visit my lightbox.”

Michigan scored big in U.S. News & World Report's 2025 small city rankings. Rochester Hills and Troy ranked fourth and fifth among the nation’s top small cities.

“Like Troy, Rochester Hills stands out for its quality of life. The city earned the No. 22 spot for college readiness, and it's also the second-safest city in the Best Small Cities to Live list and ranked in the top 2% for environmental risk for its low chance of extreme weather events," said U.S. News & World Report.

Troy's stellar schools and public safety pushed it to fifth place. Its students excel, with the city ranking 34th in college preparation. Like Troy High School, local schools shine at state and national competitions.

The study weighed many aspects of city life, from employment opportunities to community safety, cost of living, and school rankings. Troy and Rochester Hills were rated highly and offer an excellent quality of life.

Troy's job market ranks in the top 20% and averages a 22-minute commute. Crime stats show it's safer than 85% of other small cities - a key factor for families.

Weather patterns favor Rochester Hills. Studies show it faces fewer storms and natural threats than most other small towns across the U.S.

Schools in both places set high marks. Rochester Hills particularly excels, with its 22nd place national rank in preparing kids for higher education.

These wins spotlight some of the best qualities of Michigan's towns. A mix of work and lifestyle perks proves that a down's small size doesn't come with limits. These cities prove you can find good jobs and strong schools outside big urban zones.

Rochester HillsTroy
Kristina PerezWriter
Related Stories
Browndog Creamery Rolls Out Michigan-Themed Ice Cream Flavors During Heat Wave
Local NewsBrowndog Creamery Rolls Out Michigan-Themed Ice Cream Flavors During Heat Wave
Things To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 27 – June 29
Local NewsThings To Do in Detroit This Weekend: June 27 – June 29Jennifer Eggleston
Headstones at Historic Fowlerville Cemetery Destroyed by Speeding Vehicle
Local NewsHeadstones at Historic Fowlerville Cemetery Destroyed by Speeding VehicleMichael Vyskocil
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect