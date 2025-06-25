Troy and Rochester Hills Land Spots in Top 5 Best Small Cities in America

“Van Hoosen historic farm in Michigan during autumn..To see some of my personal favorites, please visit my lightbox.”

Michigan scored big in U.S. News & World Report's 2025 small city rankings. Rochester Hills and Troy ranked fourth and fifth among the nation’s top small cities.

“Like Troy, Rochester Hills stands out for its quality of life. The city earned the No. 22 spot for college readiness, and it's also the second-safest city in the Best Small Cities to Live list and ranked in the top 2% for environmental risk for its low chance of extreme weather events," said U.S. News & World Report.

Troy's stellar schools and public safety pushed it to fifth place. Its students excel, with the city ranking 34th in college preparation. Like Troy High School, local schools shine at state and national competitions.

The study weighed many aspects of city life, from employment opportunities to community safety, cost of living, and school rankings. Troy and Rochester Hills were rated highly and offer an excellent quality of life.

Troy's job market ranks in the top 20% and averages a 22-minute commute. Crime stats show it's safer than 85% of other small cities - a key factor for families.

Weather patterns favor Rochester Hills. Studies show it faces fewer storms and natural threats than most other small towns across the U.S.

Schools in both places set high marks. Rochester Hills particularly excels, with its 22nd place national rank in preparing kids for higher education.