Oakland County Kicks off Summer With Blood Drives, Community Events

Blood drives and summer festivities fill the Oakland County calendar this June. The Red Cross sets up three donation sites while parks buzz with music, food, and fireworks.

Tech met tradition on June 17 as Oxford Bank hosted an AI workshop while MSU Extension Michigan held a class on Michigan's Cottage Food Law.

Three spots marked Juneteenth this year. Pontiac hosted the main celebration on June 18. Royal Oak's Farmers Market joined on June 19. That same evening, Oak Park High School opened its doors from 4 to 9

Lake Orion hosted the Lions Club Jubilee from June 19 to 22. In Troy, St. Nicholas Church filled the air with Greek music and aromas during “Opa!Fest” from June 20 to 22.

Want to give blood? Stop by Milford United Methodist Church or Troy Community Center on June 27. Alternatively, try Holly Calvary Church on June 24. Milford donors get a $15 e-gift card.

Borden Park in Rochester Hills lights up on June 25. The Festival of the Hills ends with a bang at 10:05 p.m. The next evening, Sibley Square Park in Wixom comes alive. Food trucks line up before fireworks paint the sky at 10.

Independence Township’s big bash is at Clintonwood Park on June 28. Starting at 11 a.m., visitors browse military exhibits and vintage cars. Music fills the air until nightfall. Veterans who register early eat free.

Fresh produce fills local markets each week. Clarkston's stalls open Saturdays through October 11. Highland and Ortonville welcome shoppers until fall.