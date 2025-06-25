Headstones at Historic Fowlerville Cemetery Destroyed by Speeding Vehicle

Author Name:

Close to two dozen headstones have been destroyed after a vehicle plowed into them in a Fowlerville cemetery at 4350 Cemetery Road.

During the weekend of June 14-15, the Fowlerville Police Department said it received reports about “an incident that has continued to generate a lot of phone calls, concern, and heartbreak across the community,” according to a post on the department's Facebook page. Fowlerville is a small community situated approximately 30 miles southwest of Lansing.

“We understand how upsetting and emotional this is for many, and we share your anger and sadness,” police officials wrote in the post. “Our department is committed to seeing this through and ensuring accountability for this senseless act. Thank you to everyone who reached out with information and support.”

According to an MLive report, some of the historic headstones that were impacted date back to World War II and are irreplaceable. Damage to the property is estimated to be thousands of dollars, according to the police department.