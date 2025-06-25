Free Violin Classes Help Detroit Immigrant Kids Learn Music

At César Chávez Academy Middle School in Detroit, twenty students pick up violins each week. Most come from families who moved to America seeking better lives. The classes, run by Maria Pia Bucco through the Sphinx Overture Program, began in 2022.

Bucco moved from Venezuela in 2000. She joined the Sphinx Organization in 2018 and is now the Overture Summer Camp director. Since 2005, the Sphinx Overture Program has worked hard to bring classical music training to communities that might otherwise struggle to access it in Detroit and Flint.

"My teaching reflects who I am," said Bucco per the Detroit Free Press. "Starting with my parents, who were immigrants themselves in Venezuela. My identity is a collection of experiences and interactions with people from different cultures and backgrounds."

Some students miss class due to real concerns. "The most difficult thing my group of students has faced is that some parents are afraid to drive them to class because they fear getting stopped and caught," Bucco said. The program arranged home classes and alternative transportation to meet students' needs.

Parent Daniel Torres sees the impact firsthand. “Without Miss Maria and her dedication, my kids would've missed this incredible opportunity. They've gone above and beyond, and I'm so grateful to her and for this program. It gives our kids something to look forward to, a distraction, a safe space."

Students borrow violins at no cost, and enrollment is free. However, the future of these classes depends on finding sufficient funding.