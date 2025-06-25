Ford Fireworks Light Up the Night in Detroit

Fireworks going off during the Detroit Ford Fireworks as seen from Windsor, Ontario

On Monday, June 23, crowds of thousands gathered in Detroit to enjoy one of the largest fireworks shows in the country.

For the 67th year, the annual Ford Fireworks display lit up the city’s skyline. Hundreds of people gathered in Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza, and Belle Isle to catch the pyrotechnics spectacular bursting over the Detroit sky.

Tony Michaels, CEO of the Parade Company — the nonprofit that organizes the show ― told the Detroit Free Press that there were more fireworks in the show's 24-minute time block this year than had ever appeared.

"Great places have great things," said Michaels. "It's so important that these events withstand the test of time and keep improving and getting better and better and better."

The Parade Company develops each fireworks spectacular a year in advance. Its team collaborates with pyrotechnicians, sponsors, and the city of Detroit to create a high-impact viewing experience for audiences.

Several restaurants and event venues hosted fireworks viewing parties for the event. Ford and the Parade Company presented the annual fireworks fundraising event, which took place on the rooftop of the Center Garage, overlooking Detroit's riverfront. The event featured live music from Your Generation, food from Andiamo, games, and giveaways.