Event Organizers Find Solutions to Keep Attendees Cool During Summer Heat

Four happy multi ethnic young adults enjoying time together at outdoor summer music festival, woman holding pink fan, colorful stage in background

As summer festivals appear in communities throughout metro Detroit, event organizers are taking every step possible to keep attendees safe during the extreme heat that is pressing down on Michigan.

Tents were set up at Opa Fest in Troy to offer shade to the thousands of visitors who attended during the weekend of June 21-22.

Katina Cloutier, parish president for the Troy event, told 7 News Detroit, "We have ordered extra water. We've got extra fans set up. We've got misters for people to cool off, and then, of course, people can always cool off in the air-conditioned area of our larger hall."

The American Polish Festival in Sterling Heights set up cooling stations throughout the event grounds to help people cool off from the heat.

Dr. Jaime Hope, an emergency room physician at Corewell Health, emphasized that staying hydrated is crucial for staying safe during extreme heat.

She offers the following tips for staying safe when attending outdoor festivals:

"Protecting yourself from the sun, if you can't be in a shady area, whether it's a hat, sunblock, or even utilizing an umbrella to help block you from the sun."

"Make sure you have plenty of access to fluids, that you're not straining yourself too much when you're outside, and in particular at those events that serve alcohol. That's a time to be extra cautious."