Detroit’s Juneteenth Hip-Hop Festival Pulls in 5,000 at Hart Plaza

Music filled the air at Hart Plaza as thousands packed in for Detroit's first Hart of Detroit Summer Fest Block Party and Concert. The mix of Juneteenth spirit and local rap talent drew crowds from across the city.

"I already knew it was going to be a success," said DJSELPH, owner of SMT Financial Partners, to Metro Times. "I was so confident it was going to be this kind of turnout that I invested in it mentally, physically, and spiritually."

The afternoon block party featured live performances by local talent and was followed by a concert packed with Detroit artists. Top acts lit up the stage. Icewear Vezzo got the crowd moving. Peezy brought raw energy. Baby Money and Payroll kept the momentum strong. The beats didn't stop as Sada Baby, Babyface Ray, and 2100 Bagz took turns at the mic.

Event organizer Chanel Domonique told Metro Times, "We made history."

DBCO kept the crowd moving with pure Detroit sound as the concert continued. 1UpTee and Ghetto Baby Boom followed with sets that had fans on their feet. The evening also saw Babyfxce E, Krispylife Kidd, and Allstar JR take command of the stage. GT, Samuel Shabazz, and Cash Kidd closed out the shows.

With backing from SMT Financial Partners, the fest mixed fresh beats with the spirit of Juneteenth freedom. Downtown Detroit was naturally the perfect spot for this first-time event.