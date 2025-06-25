Detroit Pistons Team up With Michigan Sneaker Xchange for Third Annual Streetwear Event

At Wayne State Fieldhouse, the Pistons joined forces with Michigan Sneaker XChange for a first-time collaboration for the third annual "Sneaker Grab" meetup. Sellers set up shop while fans browsed rare kicks and custom threads.

The Detroit Pistons' Tamar Davis, brand and lifestyle marketing manager, spoke to The Detroit News. "Detroit uniquely has its style,” he said. "I think we set the trend. We also create our trend and move to our beat regarding fashion and creativity."

Inside the air-conditioned space, music pumped through speakers while players shot hoops on the court. Pistons forward Bobi Klintman showed up to meet fans. Local artists showed off custom gear, from rare sneakers to one-of-a-kind clothing.

Two teens from Ann Arbor brought their brand, Weekend Market, to the event. Co-founder Justin McCracken, 17, spoke candidly about his first big show: "Sometimes it's scary coming to big events like this, hoping that people buy it, and sometimes they don't."

Since 2020, Travis Williams has put his spin on sports gear through his brand, Shoes Got My Heart. His custom hats caught the eye of first-timer James Caldwell, 29, who picked up a snapback during the event.

De Basement's Presley Coletta showcased vintage pieces marked with an old English "D" on a globe design. "It's an homage to Detroit, but it also kind of symbolizes what I would like to represent, which is like a social creative space through clothing and events like this," Coletta said.