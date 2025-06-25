$40,000 Shelter Built To Protect Historic 1820s Log Cabin at Sombra Museum

A view of the Barker Cabin at the entrance to West Hylebos Wetlands Park in Federal Way, Washington.

A sturdy shelter, costing $40,000, now shields a rare 1820s log cabin at Sombra Museum. The site will welcome visitors on July 5 during the annual Blueberry Social.

"From the best of our knowledge, due to the architectural quirks and official documents and stories, we figure it was built in the early 1820s," said curator Kailyn Shepley of the cabin to The Observer.

The Judith and Norman Alix Foundation and the Moore Community and Recreational Foundation funded two groups. Workers installed cement paths and a flat slab, which is great for outdoor events, so all visitors can enjoy.

Abraham Smith built this one-room shelter with black ash logs after getting land for his service in the War of 1812. He shared the space with his wife Anna and their children when thick woods and wetlands still covered it.

"They would have spent most of their time outside," Shepley said. "They would have cooked outside and been busy clearing the land."

Through time, it served many purposes - first as a home for Smith's son, then as a cool storage spot for milk, its walls sealed with plaster.

In 1993, the cabin found its new home at the museum grounds. Over the years, staff have tried various ways to keep the structure safe. They fixed broken support beams and added cedar shake roof tiles. A board member pitched the shelter idea last year as a simple fix.

The grand opening will be held at 2:30 p.m. during the Blueberry Social on July 5. From 1 to 4 p.m., visitors can watch old-time demonstrations and catch the Bluewater Chordsmen at 1:30 p.m.