Solutions not Slogans: Keeping Schools Safe

Angie Starr created Solutions Not Slogans with Mason to do more than just talk about Detroit’s problems — this series is about putting real solutions into action.

The mission is simple: bring together community voices, experts, and Detroiters who care to tackle the challenges we face head-on.

The next session will focus on keeping schools safe as we head into a new school year. How can we all work together to ensure every student feels secure, supported, and protected every day they walk through the doors?

This August, Angie and Mason are taking on the topic of — Keeping Schools Safe.

And here’s where you come in.

Angie and Mason want to hear from KISS listeners — if you’ve got a solution or an idea that could help, share it with us! Submit your solution below for a chance to be part of our studio audience — complete with dinner on us.

Because Detroit is done with empty promises. It’s time for action.

It’s time for Solutions Not Slogans.

🗓 TBD

📍 Beasley Media Studios

🕕 6 PM – 7 PM

Let's make a difference — together.

