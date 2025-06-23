Win Tickets to See JB Smoove Live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board – October 15th!

Get ready for a night full of laughs and unforgettable stories—105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the one and only JB Smoove live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on Tuesday, October 15th!

You’ve seen him steal scenes in hit shows and movies like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Def Comedy Jam. Now, JB Smoove brings his sharp wit, hilarious energy, and unmistakable charisma to the Detroit stage for one incredible night of stand-up.

Known for his bold delivery and laugh-out-loud storytelling, JB Smoove knows how to command a room. Whether he’s riffing on everyday life or sharing behind-the-scenes Hollywood moments, he always keeps the crowd engaged and in stitches. This is your chance to experience his signature comedy style up close, in the intimate and high-energy setting of Sound Board at MotorCity Casino.

Ready to be part of the audience?

Just fill out the form below and click “Submit” to be entered to win. It’s that easy.

Whether it’s a perfect date night, a fun evening with friends, or just a well-earned night out, JB Smoove delivers the kind of comedy experience you won’t want to miss.

🎤 JB Smoove Live at Sound Board

📍 MotorCity Casino – Detroit

📅 Tuesday, October 15, 2025

🎟️ Win a Pair of Tickets

📲 Register To Win Below

Don’t wait—enter now for your chance to enjoy a night of big laughs with one of the most entertaining voices in comedy today.