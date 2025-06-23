Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter VI’ Lands at No. 1, Securing His 11th Chart-Topping Album

The newest release from Lil Wayne, Tha Carter VI, has claimed the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The album pulled 108,000 equivalent units during its first week in the US market.

With this achievement, Wayne joins a small circle of music giants who have hit No. 1 eleven times since the chart's inception in 1965. He matches Eminem's record while sitting behind several icons: The Temptations at 17, Drake and Future at 16 each, Jay-Z with 14, and both Kanye West and R. Kelly at 12.

The numbers tell an impressive story. Fans have streamed the album 97.06 million times, making up 73,000 units. Direct purchases added 34,000 more, with track downloads bringing an extra 1,000 units.

"Basketball's been in my blood since day one, so to team up with ESPN less than 24 hours before the drop of Tha Carter VI for the NBA Finals is an incredible honor," said Wayne in a press statement noted in VICE about partnering with the sports channel to tease the album.

"My music and the NBA are vibin' on the same frequency because it's perfect timing for fans to hear Tha Carter VI on the game's grandest stage," he added.

The star-studded project brings fresh collaborations with Jelly Roll, 2 Chainz, MGK, Wyclef Jean, and U2's Bono. "Hip-Hop," his track with BigXthaPlug and Jay Jones, shot up to No. 8 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Wayne's latest hit marks his 53rd time in the top 10, pushing past Aretha Franklin's record. Now only Drake's 138 and James Brown's 57 top-10 hits stand ahead of him.

You can feel the album's impact widely across different Billboard charts. Seventeen tracks landed spots between No. 8 and 47 on Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. It also became Wayne's 10th No. 1 on the Top Rap Albums chart while taking second place on the Billboard 200.