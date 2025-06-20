ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to the R&B Music Experience on June 29th at LCA!

Get ready for a night of R&B superstars! On June 29th, Little Caesars Arena will host an electrifying concert featuring Ashanti, Tank, Lil Kim, 112, Donell Jones, and Mya! Experience…

John Kimbrough
Get ready for a night of R&B superstars! On June 29th, Little Caesars Arena will host an electrifying concert featuring Ashanti, Tank, Lil Kim, 112, Donell Jones, and Mya! Experience powerful vocals, engaging choreography, and a celebration of R&B music's rich history!

Register for your chance to win BELOW!

What You Win

A pair of tickets to the R&B Experience Tour starring Lil Kim, Ashanti, Tank, and MORE at LCA on June 29th!

How To Enter

Fill out the Entry Form BELOW for YOUR chance to win!

Contest Rules

Click Here for Contest Rules.

AshantiLil KimLittle Caesars ArenaTank
John KimbroughEditor
