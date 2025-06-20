This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 20

One influential artist born on this day in 1949 is American R&B singer Lionel Richie. He rose to prominence as the lead vocalist for the Motown group The Commodores, with whom he released nine albums during the '70s and early '80s. Richie has also had a prolific solo career, releasing 10 albums as a solo artist, including three that reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Can't Slow Down (1983), Dancing on the Ceiling (1986), and Tuskegee (2012).

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

This day has hosted the release of several charting albums in hip-hop and R&B.

2000: American rapper Busta Rhymes dropped his fourth album, Anarchy, which would be his final release with Elektra Records. The album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2020: American hip-hop duo City Girls released their second album, City on Lock, just one day after it leaked online in full. The project debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 17 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Cultural Milestones

June 20 has witnessed significant cultural achievements in hip-hop and R&B.

1988: MCA Records released landmark albums by two of its most promising young R&B acts: Heart Break by New Edition and Don't Be Cruel by Bobby Brown. Heart Break peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, while Don't Be Cruel topped both charts.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The industry has also witnessed several low moments on this date.

2006: American R&B musician Claydes Charles Smith passed away at 57 after a long illness. As the co-founder and lead guitarist of the legendary band Kool and the Gang, he co-wrote several of their biggest hits, such as "Love & Understanding (Come Together)," released in 1976, and "Take My Heart (You Can Have It If You Want It)," released in 1981.

