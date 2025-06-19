Win Tickets to See Kindred The Family Soul Live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board – November 2!

Love, soul, and real R&B are taking center stage this fall—and 105.9 KISS-FM wants to send you there! We're giving away a pair of tickets to see Kindred The Family Soul live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on Saturday, November 2nd—and you could be part of this unforgettable night.

Known for their heartfelt lyrics, smooth harmonies, and undeniable chemistry, Kindred The Family Soul has built a loyal following with hits like “Far Away,” “Stars,” and “Where Would I Be (The Question).” Their music is a celebration of love, family, and life’s real moments—delivered with honesty and soul.

This concert will be a night of connection and classic vibes. Whether you’ve followed Kindred since the early 2000s or you’re just discovering their signature sound, this is the perfect chance to experience their music up close in one of Detroit’s most intimate venues.

Picture it: the warm atmosphere of Sound Board, the energy of a crowd that truly loves R&B, and a duo that knows how to bring every note to life. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a special evening out with someone who appreciates timeless music, this show is one you won’t want to miss.

🎶 Kindred The Family Soul – Live in Concert

📍 MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board – Detroit

📅 Saturday, November 2, 2025

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience one of R&B’s most inspiring and authentic acts, live on stage. Enter now and let the music bring you closer.