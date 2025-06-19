Win Tickets to See Brian Culbertson Live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board – October 18!

Looking for a night of smooth grooves, rich melodies, and unforgettable live music? 105.9 KISS-FM is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the incredibly talented Brian Culbertson live at MotorCity Casino’s Sound Board on Friday, October 18th—and you won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind show.

A true musical chameleon, Brian Culbertson has spent decades redefining contemporary jazz, R&B, funk, and beyond. With 28 albums and 40 Billboard No. 1 singles under his belt, Culbertson has built a reputation for crafting genre-defying music and delivering electrifying live performances that captivate audiences from start to finish.

From the moment he burst onto the scene in 1994 with his debut album Long Night Out, recorded in his college apartment, Culbertson has been pushing creative boundaries. Whether he’s playing keys, drums, trombone, or bass, his energy on stage is unmatched—and his concerts feel more like musical journeys than just performances.

On October 18th, Detroit fans will get to experience that magic firsthand in the intimate setting of Sound Board, one of the city’s premier venues. Whether you’ve followed his music for years or are just discovering his dynamic sound, this show promises to be a perfect blend of rhythm, soul, and style.

Friday, October 18, 2025

