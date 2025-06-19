RZA Calls GZA Best MC Ever as Wu-Tang Clan Gets Ready for ‘Final Chamber Tour’

During a recent Drink Champs episode, RZA put GZA at the top of rap's mountain. He ranked his Wu-Tang brother above icons Nas and Rakim. "I don't think no MC could beat the GZA. I think what GZA has written for hip-hop, no other MC can compare," he said.

The Wu mastermind credited GZA as the spark that lit up the whole crew. In a striking statement, he said, "Even if you go look at Rakim, who is one of the greatest, to most people, one of the greatest. Nas is one of the greatest. If you go look at what GZA offered to hip hop, look at what he spawned."

"He spawned me, Meth (Method Man), Rae (Raekwon), Ghost (Ghostface Killah) — these are all from GZA, the enlightener." The words hit hard, showing just how much GZA shaped the group's path.

The crew's hitting the road one last time. They've set up 27 shows across North America. "This tour is called The Final Chamber," RZA shared in a press statement noted in HipHopDX. "This is a special moment for me and all my Wu brothers to run around the globe together one more time and spread the Wu swag, music, and culture."

Back in 1991, GZA dropped his first beats with Words from the Genius on Cold Chillin' Records. Four years passed. Then he released Liquid Swords — a record that shook up hip-hop and stuck to its bones.

Beyond music, the Staten Island squad is coming through with new business moves. They're stepping into gaming with Wu-Tang: Rise of the Deceiver. In this action video game, players band together in fours, racing to save Shaolin and find missing members. It marks their first game since 1999's Wu-Tang: Shaolin Style.

The Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour also has some new tricks up its sleeve. RZA spilled: "We're playing songs we've never played before to our audience and me and our production team have designed a Wu-Tang show unlike anything you've ever seen."

Run the Jewels signed on to kick off each night. As the tour kicks off this month, it might just write the last lines in Wu-Tang's wild story — straight from the streets of New York to hip-hop history.