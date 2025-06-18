Tony Roney: A Detroit Comedy OG Reflects on His Journey and What’s Next

Detroit comedy legend Tony Roney stopped by to chat with Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco about everything from his early beginnings to what’s coming next—and the conversation was full of laughs, reflection, and raw honesty.

Tony Roney, who’s been doing comedy since he was 19 and is now 55, has long been a staple in Detroit’s stand-up scene. With his signature style, sharp timing, and unapologetic honesty, he’s built a career on his own terms. “I always had the comedy shows. Always had my own comedy nights so I could stay in my own hemisphere,” he told the crew. “That’s just what I do.”

The discussion turned toward Roney’s future and the growing calls for him to get even more recognition. Angie said it best: “Why isn’t Tony Roney on television?” Mason jumped in with a suggestion—shoot a short film on your phone. Keep it raw. Keep it Detroit. Tony agreed, admitting it’s a project he’s been sitting on. “Now, if I had the seed money, it’d be done tomorrow,” he said. “But a short on the phone? That I can do.”

Roney also talked about the challenges of acting, saying he once doubted himself—until a director told him to just “be funny.” From that moment on, he realized that being his authentic self was his greatest strength.

Mason proposed something bigger: a film project capturing the full scope of Detroit’s comedy scene—from polished professionals to raw open mic performers—with comedians like Tony, Spanky Hayes, Dirty Deacon, and more. “The stories are fascinating,” Mason said. “There’s so much depth to what’s happening on stage and off.”

By the end of the interview, Tony made a commitment: “You know what, for you, I’m going to dedicate the rest of the year to sharing who I am with the world.”