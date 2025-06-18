The Next Chapter: Building the Future of Detroit Comedy, One Mic at a Time

With decades of laughter, hustle, and unforgettable punchlines behind them, Detroit’s comedy veterans—Tony Roney, Coco, Mason, and Angie—are now looking ahead. The legacy they’ve built is solid, but what they’re doing next could define the future for a whole new generation of comics.

During their studio conversation, a powerful idea took shape: what if they documented it all? The raw, real, and untold stories behind Detroit’s vibrant comedy community. From late-night open mics to hospital survival stories, and from blind comedians to hard-earned redemption, this city’s comics have lived through it—and come back funnier.

Mason laid it out clearly: “I’d love for a film company to capture all of this. Go to the Punchlines, the One Mics, High Society… show Detroit Comedy Now.”

Tony Roney lit up at the idea, realizing that his story—and the stories of so many others—could resonate far beyond the stage. “You’re right. I’ve stayed in my lane for a long time, but it’s time to share who I am with the world. Let’s shoot a short. Let’s make it happen.”

Coco agreed, adding that even if comedians didn’t direct it, their voices should shape it. “Let the world see how deep these stories go. This isn’t just about jokes—it’s about survival, reinvention, and culture.”

They all know it’s not just about them anymore. It’s about mentoring, sharing platforms, and showing young comics that they don’t have to leave Detroit to make an impact. There’s power—and a future—in staying rooted.