One to Watch: Lala Love Reflects on Mentorship, Momentum & Her Auntie Queen

Comedy may be built on punchlines, but for Detroit's Lala Love, it's also built on patience, passion, and the people who believe in you.

In her recent appearance on 105.9 KISS-FM with Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco, Lala opened up about her comedy journey, the mentors who have guided her, and why she never takes any moment for granted.

One of the people who’s made a big impact? Angie’s Auntie Queen. "She always looks out for me," Lala said. “She’s like family. I feel blessed to have that kind of support.”

Lala also talked about her approach to growth as a comedian. “I listen. I really take things in. I don't act like I know it all. I'm trying to get better, every time I'm on stage.”

Angie praised her mindset, saying, "You're one of my little superstars. You don’t just chase clout. You chase craft."

That work ethic is paying off. Between recent shows in Canada and multiple nights performing with Sheryl Underwood, Lala is building a strong name in the comedy world. But even as she rises, she stays rooted in community and mentorship.

Coco reflected, "When someone like Sheryl invites you into her space, it’s because she sees the love. Not everyone gets that."

With every show, Lala is proving she belongs on bigger stages. But she’s also showing other young performers that it’s possible to grow while staying humble. “I love what I do,” she said. “And I’m grateful for everyone who believes in me.”