Master P Plans Last Show at 2025 Essence Festival, Moves to Basketball Operations

At the 2025 Essence Festival in New Orleans, Percy "Master P" Miller will step on stage one final time. After this show, he'll switch careers to lead basketball operations at the University of New Orleans.

"I'm telling people, say goodbye to Master P... And say hello to Coach P," said Miller to WDSU reporter Shay O' Connor.

The Superdome show on July 6 marks the end of a 30-year run that brought 100 million record sales. Miller says it might be the last time all No Limit Records stars will join forces on stage for this grand finale.

"For me this is a celebration. And this is me growing up. We are going to have fun. Party and put on a great show. So you gotta wear your black and white camo," Miller said.

Starting in the Calliope Projects, he built No Limit Records into something huge. His 1998 release, MP Da Last Don, shot to the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart and sold over 4 million units in the US, earning it a 4x Platinum certification.

His work spans far past music. He has expanded his business lineup and now offers services ranging from film to clothing to property. The state saw fit to designate June 11 as "Master P Day" in recognition of his contributions to the community.

"God has led me on this path to shape future leaders. This role means everything — to coach and serve," he said. Through P. Miller's Ballers, he's shaped NBA talents like DeMar DeRozan and Jalen Suggs. His own path went from college courts to pro games before music took off.

His mission at UNO focuses on student success both in class and on the court. The first game of the season with him as the coach starts on November 8 at UNO Arena.

Resuming his new position as president of basketball operations is a full-circle moment for the artist, as his basketball coach when he was a teenager also saved his life. "Being a coach here and being able to save these kids' lives. Take them off the street. Help them get their college degree at a D1 school. It's so important to me," he expressed during the WDSU interview.

Now, he's pushing for local support to boost the program with better food plans and facilities. If you would like to help out with any resources, you can email bigbluecollectivenil@gmail.com.

When not on the court, he teaches kids about financial literacy in local schools. As the city's entertainment voice, he also runs the NOLA Walk of Fame.