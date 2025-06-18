Lala Love Talks Canada, Confidence, and Climbing in Comedy

After a breakout weekend performing with Sheryl Underwood, Lala Love is showing no signs of slowing down. In her interview with 105.9 KISS-FM’s Mason, Angie Starr, and Coco, Lala shared how she recently traveled across the border to perform in Canada—a trip that reinforced her belief in herself and her craft.

“It was supposed to be an unpaid guest spot,” Lala explained. “But I went, I gave it my all, and they ended up paying me anyway. That meant a lot.”

For Lala, the experience wasn’t just about the money. It was about being on stage, connecting with new audiences, and proving she belonged. And it was another example of how opportunities find you when you stay ready.

“I listen, I learn, and I take what’s needed,” she said. “I don’t push advice away. I might not show it right away, but I take it in.”

Coco and Angie both nodded in agreement, highlighting Lala’s humility and hunger. Angie said, "That kind of attitude is rare. Some people pretend to listen, but you actually do."

Even Mason, who jokingly mentioned Lala brushing off his comedic tips, gave her props. “You’re really starting to pick up steam,” he said. “That’s exciting to see.”

Lala’s recent momentum—from Detroit showcases to international stages—has only fueled her ambition. While some comedians focus solely on money or fame, Lala is focused on growth. "It's not always about the check. It's about the stage time, the audience, the love."